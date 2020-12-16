Chinese capsule returns to Earth carrying moon rocks

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese space capsule has returned to Earth with the first fresh samples of rock and debris from the moon in more than 40 years. State media reported the capsule of the Chang’e 5 probe landed in the Siziwang district of the Inner Mongolia region at 2 a.m. Thursday. It earlier separated from its orbiter module and performed a bounce off Earth’s atmosphere to reduce its speed before passing through and floating down on parachutes. It’s the latest breakthrough for China’s increasingly ambitious space program that also that includes a robotic mission to Mars and plans for a permanent orbiting space station.