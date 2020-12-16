World stocks advance after stimulus talks lift Wall St

Shares have risen in Europe and Asia after revived hopes for more aid for the U.S. economy broke a four-day losing streak on Wall Street. U.S. futures advanced. Japan reported weaker than expected export data for November, despite a recovery in trade with China, its biggest market. But upbeat manufacturing data helped offset that news. In China, shares were little changed as investors awaited the outcome of an annual economic planning meeting. Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 1.3% as investors grew hopeful that Washington can surmount partisan rancor to deliver more aid to the struggling economy. Optimism over the economic outlook is rising as approval for a second COVID-19 vaccine may be imminent.