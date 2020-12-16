Skip to Content

$2K reward offered in Wyoming grizzly bear killing case

New
2:55 pm AP - National News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife managers in Wyoming are offering an up to $2,000 reward for information about the illegal killing of a grizzly bear. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday in a statement that the bear was found Sept. 9 on the Wind River Reservation in the central part of the state. Illegally killing a grizzly in the Yellowstone region is punishable by up to six months in prison and a $25,000 fine. The federal agency did not provide details about how the bear was killed and didn’t immediately return an email message seeking more information.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content