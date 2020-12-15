With eye on Iran, Israel tests missile defense system

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry says it has successfully conducted a series of live fire drills with its multi-range missile-defense system. Officials say it is the first time Israel has conducted a drill integrating the various components of the system. It includes defenses to intercept rockets and missiles fired from long, medium and short ranges. The system has been developed with the United States. It is meant to provide protection against threats posed by Israel’s arch-enemy Iran and Iranian proxies along Israel’s northern and southern borders.