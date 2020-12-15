Sweden ups defense budget 40% due to regional tensions

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s Parliament has approved a 40% increase in the defense budget for 2021-2025 because of tensions in the Baltic Sea region in recent years. Officials say Russia is the main reason. It was the largest hike in 70 years. The plan will see the armed forces grow from the current 55,000 positions to 90,000 by 2030. Several disbanded regiments will be reestablished and the number of conscripts will increase to 8,000 annually, which is a doubling compared with 2019.