Millennial Money: De-stress holiday debt with a payoff plan

Many of us won’t be celebrating the holidays with our families this year, so gift-giving might feel like the best way to show love from afar. And while shoppers are planning to spend less this year than last, according to a NerdWallet survey, more are also planning to use credit cards to purchase gifts. If you rack up holiday debt, be sure to plan your payoff path. Finding it starts with taking stock of your debt and budget and how much you can pay toward debt each month. Then, look into strategies to resolve your debt, including balance transfer cards or the debt snowball method.