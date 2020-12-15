Skip to Content

Mexico’s congress approves law limiting foreign agents

7:48 pm AP - National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The lower house of Mexico’s congress has overwhelmingly approved a law limiting foreign agents operating in the country and lifting their immunity in a decision that could impact its relationship with the U.S. government, a key partner in its fight against drug cartels. The vote came four days after U.S. Attorney General William Barr said the law would hurt cross-border cooperation and benefit cartels, and weeks after the arrest of Mexico’s former defense secretary raised tensions between the neighbors. The 329-98 vote, with 40 abstentions, sends the bill to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for his signature. The Senate has already approved it. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content