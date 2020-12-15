Mexico’s congress approves law limiting foreign agents

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The lower house of Mexico’s congress has overwhelmingly approved a law limiting foreign agents operating in the country and lifting their immunity in a decision that could impact its relationship with the U.S. government, a key partner in its fight against drug cartels. The vote came four days after U.S. Attorney General William Barr said the law would hurt cross-border cooperation and benefit cartels, and weeks after the arrest of Mexico’s former defense secretary raised tensions between the neighbors. The 329-98 vote, with 40 abstentions, sends the bill to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for his signature. The Senate has already approved it.