Boko Haram claims abduction of students in northern Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility for abducting hundreds of boys from a school in Nigeria’s northern Katsina State last week. More than 330 students remain missing from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara after gunmen attacked the school Friday, although scores of others managed to escape. A spokesman for Nigeria’s president says the government and the attackers are negotiating the fate of the boys. The Daily Nigerian said it received an audio message from Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau claiming the abduction, although there has been no independent verification of its authenticity. In 2014, the Islamic extremist group abducted over 270 girls were taken from their school in Chibok in northeastern Borno State.