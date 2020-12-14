Strip club still open while California vows legal action

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego strip club is still open despite a vow from California’s attorney general vowing to take legal action if it does not close to comply with the state’s stay-at-home order that was issued earlier this month. The lawyer for Pacers Showgirls International said Monday that a court order issued last month makes it clear the business is protected from restrictions issued by San Diego County and stat officials. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday. The judge is expected to decide whether to extend the preliminary injunction allowing two strip clubs to remain open extends to the new stay-at-home order.