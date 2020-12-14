Toughest coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in London

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health Secretary says London and surrounding areas will be placed under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday as infections rise rapidly in the capital. Matt Hancock said Monday that the government must take swift action after seeing “very sharp, exponential rises” in Greater London. He said that in some areas, cases are doubling every seven days. Hancock told lawmakers that officials have identified “a new variant of coronavirus which may be associated with the faster spread in the south of England.” Under Tier 3 restrictions, the toughest level in England’s three-tier system, people can’t socialize indoors and bars, pubs and restaurants must close except for takeout.