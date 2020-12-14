In their own words: Public health officials on the frontline

Public health officials work to keep the nation safe and healthy, overseeing everything from water inspections to childhood immunizations. For some, the constant pressure and pushback has become too much. An investigation by The Associated Press and KHN found that at least 181 state and local public health leaders in 38 states have resigned, retired or been fired since the beginning of the pandemic, the largest exodus of public health leaders in U.S. history. The AP and KHN spoke with public health officials around the country about the challenges they have faced this year as they do their work.