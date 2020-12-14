Albania police warn against protests due to virus pandemic

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police have strongly warned demonstrators protesting over the fatal shooting of a man by police enforcing a coronavirus curfew to avoid illegal gatherings. Police mentioned “the concerning situation caused by the pandemic” in a statement Monday, calling for everyone to respect lockdown measures. Those restrictions include a ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people, an overnight curfew, and the mandatory use of masks and social distancing. Albanians have defied a coronavirus ban on public gatherings and there have been clashes with police in recent days after Klodian Rasha was killed in Tirana during a curfew early Tuesday. Police say he ignored officers’ calls to stop and ran away. A police officer has been arrested.