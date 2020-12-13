White House, other top officials to get early vaccine access

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.S. government officials, including some White House officials who work in close proximity to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, will be offered coronavirus vaccines as soon as this week.

Two people familiar with the matter confirmed that the newly approved vaccine from Pfizer will be made available to those who work in close quarters with the nation’s top elected officials. Meanwhile, public distribution is limited to front-line health workers and those in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

The officials say the move was meant to prevent more COVID-19 spread in the White House. Trump was briefly hospitalized after his diagnosis in October.