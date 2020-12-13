More US churches commit to racism-linked reparations

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s been a surge of interest in the past year among U.S. religious groups in the area of racism-linked reparations. It’s particularly notable among long-established Protestant denominations that were active during the era of slavery.

The Episcopal Diocese of Texas is pledging $13 million for reparations while acknowledging that its first bishop in 1859 was a slaveholder. In Minnesota, the state Council of Churches is launching a “truth and reparations” initiative engaging its 25 member denominations.

As historical background, the council is citing a host of injustices ranging from mid-19th century atrocities against Native Americans to police killings of Black people.