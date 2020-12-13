Iran summons EU envoys for protesting reporter’s hanging

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media says that the Islamic Republic has summoned the German envoy to Tehran after the European Union condemned the execution of an Iranian journalist whose work helped inspire nationwide economic protests in 2017. IRNA said Sunday that Iran’s foreign minister summoned the German ambassador because of EU statements condemning Saturday’s hanging of reporter Ruhollah Zam. Zam was being held in jail in Iran after Iranian authorities seized him while he was traveling in neighboring Iraq last year. Iran will also summon later on Sunday the French ambassador to Tehran. France called the Iranian reporter’s hanging a “barbarous and unacceptable act.” Zam had previously been staying in exile in France.