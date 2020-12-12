Trump loses Wisconsin case while arguing another one

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump has lost a federal lawsuit while his attorney is arguing his case before a skeptical Wisconsin Supreme Court in another lawsuit that liberal justices said “smacks of racism” and would disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters only in the state’s most diverse counties. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig dismissed Trump’s federal lawsuit Saturday asking the court to order the Republican-controlled state Legislature to name Trump the winner over Democrat Joe Biden. The ruling came as Trump’s attorney in a state case faced a barrage of questions about his claims from both liberal and conservative justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.