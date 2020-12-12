Tempers flare as Trump supporters rally in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump returned to Washington for weekend rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost to Joe Biden. Sporadic fights broke out between pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators after sundown Saturday. Four people were taken to the hospital with stab wounds, and the Metropolitan Police Department says 23 people were arrested. The rallies were intended as a show of force just two days before the Electoral College meets to formally elect Biden as the 46th president. Trump refuses to concede the election, while clinging to baseless claims of fraud.