Albanian police easily disperse smaller anti-police protest

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police swiftly have dispersed a smaller crowd of demonstrators as part of their ongoing protests this week after a fatal shooting by police enforcing a coronavirus curfew. A higher police presence, including water cannon trucks, had surrounded the main government building of Prime Minister Edi Rama and other ministries in the capital Saturday. Albanians have defied a ban on public gatherings because of the pandemic, and have clashed with police in recent days, mainly in Tirana. The protests follow the death of Klodian Rasha in the capital during curfew hours early Tuesday. Police say he ignored officers’ calls to stop, and ran away. A police officer has been arrested and is being investigated for “homicide in excess of necessary self-defense.”