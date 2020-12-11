Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot was decorated combat vet

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Air National Guard fighter jet pilot who died when his F-16 crashed during a training exercise over Michigan’s Upper Peninsula was a decorated combat veteran who had flown three tours of duty. The Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing said 37-year-old Air Force Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones from Albuquerque, New Mexico, joined the Air National Guard in 2011. He was a decorated combat veteran who was deployed to Japan, Korea and Afghanistan. He is survived by his wife and two children. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown at half staff starting Saturday. The Air National Guard unit has grounded its pilots while the crash is investigated.