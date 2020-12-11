Faced with US, EU sanctions, Erdogan calls for dialogue

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Faced with the prospect of sanctions from both the United States and the European Union, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that economic penalties would be detrimental to all sides and all of Turkey’s disputes with its allies can be resolved through dialogue and cooperation. Erdogan’s comments Friday came hours after EU gave the green light for the expansion of sanctions against Turkey over its exploration of gas reserves in Mediterranean waters claimed by EU members Greece and Cyprus. Turkey also faces US sanctions over its purchase of a Russian air defense system, which has already resulted in the NATO-member country being kicked out of the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter program.