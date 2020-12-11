3rd day of violence in Albania over police curfew killing

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — New street clashes between demonstrators and police have erupted in Albania’s capital, on a third day of violent protests over a man’s fatal shooting by police enforcing a virus-linked curfew. Defying a ban on public gatherings due to the pandemic, hundreds of people gathered Friday in front of the main government building in Tirana and threw stones, flares and firecrackers at police guarding the site. Officers responded with tear gas and water cannon. The protests, which have triggered political tension between the Socialist government and main opposition party, follow the death of Klodian Rasha in Tirana during curfew hours early Tuesday. Police say he ignored officers’ calls to stop, and ran away.