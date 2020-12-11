Lawyer: Trump using ‘desperate’ tactics in defamation suit

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer says the latest legal maneuvers by President Donald Trump are further proof he’s “desperate to avoid justice” in a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s. The lawyer for columnist E. Jean Carroll made the remarks Friday during a teleconference in the federal civil case. Trump’s lawyers are appealing a judge’s decision refusing to let the United States replace Trump as the defendant. The judge put off ruling on a request by the Trump side to stay the case.