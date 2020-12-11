Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — More than half of the Republicans in the House, including the top two leaders, have signed on to a legal challenge seeking to have the Supreme Court set aside the results of last month’s election that made Democrat Joe Biden the president-elect. The lawsuit is led by Texas’ GOP attorney general. The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the election is the latest demonstration of President Donald Trump’s enduring political power even as his term is set to end. In addition to the 126 members of Congress, 17 Republican attorneys general are backing the unprecedented case that Trump is calling “the big one.” But there’s been no evidence of widespread fraud.