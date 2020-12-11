GSK, Sanofi say COVID-19 shot won’t be ready until late 2021

LONDON (AP) — Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi say their potential COVID-19 vaccine won’t be ready until late next year as they seek to improve the shot’s effectiveness in older people. The companies said Friday that early-stage trials showed the vaccine produced an “insufficient” immune response in older adults, demonstrating the need to refine the product so it protects people of all ages. GSK and Sanofi, based in London and Paris, respectively, said they were confident of the vaccine’s ultimate success due to positive results from other tests.