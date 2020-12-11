Demoralized health workers struggle as virus numbers surge

Demoralized doctors and nurses across the U.S. are struggling to cope with record COVID-19 cases, prompting some governors to take new steps to contain the virus. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday banned indoor dining in New York City indefinitely, starting on Monday. He cited hospitalization rates that are continuing to climb. Hospitals around the country have been overrun with patients, and many health care workers are concerned about a lack of staff to treat surging numbers of patients.