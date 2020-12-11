Chemical weapons watchdog criticizes Syria over 19 issues

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The global chemical weapons watchdog is criticizing Syria for failing to declare a chemical weapons production facility and respond to 18 other issues. Russia meanwhile accused the watchdog of conducting a political crusade against its close ally, the Syrian government. The clash came at the U.N. Security Council’s monthly meeting on Syria’s chemical weapons Friday where the head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Fernando Arias, briefed members for the first time since May. Arias says Syria’s initial chemical declaration still has gaps and inconsistencies.