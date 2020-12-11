As he rails on election, Trump largely mum on toll of virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has highlighted lots of big numbers this week. He’s talked up new highs for the stock market, the many House members backing his challenge to the election and the nearly 75 million people who voted for him. But the president has looked right past another set of staggering figures in the U.S. He hasn’t publicly acknowledged this week’s record numbers of coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations and new cases. As he talks and tweets about the election, the president is leaving Americans without a central figure to help them comprehend and process their collective grief over the toll of the coronavirus.