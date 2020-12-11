Argentina’s lower house approves bill legalizing abortion

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lawmakers in Argentina’s lower house on have passed a bill that would legalize elective abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy. It responds to demands from women’s rights activists in the homeland of Pope Francis. The bill still needs approval from the country’s Senate in a debate expected before the end of the year. The measure backed by President Alberto Fernández was approved in a 131-117 vote with six abstentions after a debate that extended from Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning.