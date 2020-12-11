AP Interview: India vaccine maker sees virus as wake-up call

NEW DELHI (AP) — Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, is increasing its production capacity by the end of 2021 to over 2.5 billion doses a year to cope with future disease outbreaks. Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla told The Associated Press in an interview that the coronavirus pandemic is a “wake up call” for governments to invest more in health care. The Serum Institute has a vital role as the largest company licensed to manufacture the Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines. Poonawalla said he anticipates more frequent outbreaks and increasing spread of animal-related diseases to humans.