TV channel to celebrate Hollywood star Marsha Hunt, now 103

Marsha Hunt, the glamourous star of 1930s and 40s Hollywood films, doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about her own legacy. But the 103-year-old does know one thing: She hopes to be remembered as a character actor and not for the McCarthy-era blacklist, which nearly destroyed her career. Audiences will get to reacquaint themselves with Hunt’s work and life Friday on Turner Classic Movies. The channel has programmed 14-hours of her films including “Flight Command,” “The Human Comedy” and “Pride and Prejudice.” The day ends with a special presentation of Roger C. Memos’ 2015 documentary “Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity” at 8 PM eastern.