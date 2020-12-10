Israel, Morocco to normalize ties; US shifts W Sahara policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalize relations as President Donald Trump, in his final weeks in office, has announced the fourth Arab-Israeli agreement in four months. In a related major policy shift, the United States will recognize Morocco’s claim over the long-disputed Western Sahara as part of the deal. The Morocco-Israel agreement adds to Trump’s Mideast legacy just as Joe Biden prepares to assume the presidency in January with an eye toward revamping America’s diplomatic presence and policies in the region. The deal is a blow for hopes for autonomy for those in Western Sahara. And it’s one more setback for the Palestinians, who have complained about what they say are biased pro-Israel steps from Trump.