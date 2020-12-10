Tokyo Games sponsors pay $3.3 billion, but more still needed

TOKYO (AP) — Domestic sponsors have already contributed a record of $3.3 billion to help pay for the Tokyo Olympics. That’s at least twice as much as any previous Games. But it’s still not enough. Now sponsors are being asked to pay millions more to cover some of the soaring costs of the one-year postponement. This comes as Japanese businesses are battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, raising doubts about re-investing in an Olympics that may be short on fans but long on pandemic-related rules that will curtail sightseeing and spending. Tokyo has signed up nearly 70 domestic sponsors for these Olympics. The Tokyo Games are to open on July 23, 2021.