Stephen Lang weaves tale of bonding amid Gettysburg horrors

NEW YORK (AP) — For a guy who has made a career out of playing villains, Stephen Lang certainly has a knack for turning a dark period in American history into a children’s book with a message. The actor who played the evil Col. Miles Quaritch in “Avatar” has written a Civil War tale with an uplifting message: enemies can come together. Lang’s story, “The Wheatfield,” tells the story of a wounded Union soldier saved by a man fighting for the Confederacy during the battle of Gettysburg. Lang believes this story serves as a metaphor in out politically divided nation. The book is available now through the Gettysburg Foundation.