Spain: 3 dead in inferno of building occupied by squatters

BADALONA, Spain (AP) — Firefighters in northeastern Spain have found three bodies in an abandoned industrial complex occupied by migrants and other squatters that caught fire and partially collapsed. Emergency workers assisted by sniffer dogs and drones on Thursday tried to assess if more people were trapped inside. Authorities say the fire started late Wednesday in Badalona, a suburban town of 200,000 north of Barcelona. At least 19 people were injured, including three who are in very critical condition. Catalonia’s acting regional president said that around 60 people have been accounted for so far, but that the four-story group of buildings could had been occupied by more than 100 squatters.