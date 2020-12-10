San Diego to fight ruling letting strip clubs stay open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — While California’s new stay-at-home order has barred restaurant dining, shuttered salons and kept church services outside, two strip clubs in San Diego are still welcoming patrons nightly, protected by a court order. San Diego County officials on Wednesday voted 3-2 to appeal the judge’s ruling that has allowed Pacers Showgirls International and Cheetahs Gentlemen’s Club to stay open after the establishments sued the county and state over being ordered to close their doors. The judge issued a preliminary injunction Nov. 6, protecting the establishments from enforcement actions by state and local officials.