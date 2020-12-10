McConnell signals no GOP support for emerging COVID-19 deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hitting the brakes on an emerging COVID-19 aid package for now. The Republican leader conveyed to negotiators that GOP senators won’t support a slimmed-down liability shield for companies from virus-related lawsuits in exchange for adding $160 billion for cash-strapped states and cities that Democrats want. That’s according to a senior Democrat who spoke about the private negotiations on condition of anonymity. The hardened stance from McConnell creates a new stalemate over the $900-billion-plus package. A one-week extension of a potential government shutdown appears to have sapped some urgency from the talks. McConnell’s office did not immediately respond for comment.