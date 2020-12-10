Large Oregon eviction protest stretches into 3rd day

A gentrification protest that has blockaded several city blocks in Portland, Oregon, stretched into a third day Thursday as people dressed in black and wearing ski masks stood watch. The makeshift barriers went up Tuesday after officers arrested about a dozen people in a clash over the eviction of a Black and Indigenous family from a home in North Portland. It recalled more than four months of confrontations between police and protesters decrying racial injustice and police brutality that only abated weeks ago, and Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city would not tolerate an “autonomous zone.”