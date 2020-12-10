Hondurans forming migrant caravan for US stopped in homeland

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Hundreds of Hondurans devastated by recent hurricanes have been stopped as they tried to walk towards the United States in the latest attempt at a migrant caravan. Roughly 600 men, women and children tried to walk from the northern city of San Pedro Sula toward the border with Guatemala. But on Thursday they were stopped by Honduran security personnel, who demanded they show papers and coronavirus tests. Last week, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández asked for U.S. help, warning that food shortages as a result of crop loss caused by Hurricanes Eta and Iota could spur migration to the U.S.