China: US politicians digging hole for future relations

BEIJING (AP) — China’s state media say Trump administration officials are “digging a hole” for the future U.S. administration’s relationship with China through their actions targeting the country and its officials. The official Xinhua News Agency said in an editorial Thursday that steps such as restricting visas for members of the ruling Communist Party and their families have “again exposed the sinister intentions of extreme anti-China forces in Washington to hijack China-U.S. relations for their own political gain.” The State Department last week cut the duration of such visas from 10 years to one month, part of an increasingly hardline stance adopted by the administration in its waning days.