Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training

STEUBEN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin-based fighter jet crashed in a national forest in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula while on a training mission and searchers are looking for the pilot, who was the only person aboard. The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says the F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday. The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, weren’t immediately known. The plane went down in Hiawatha National Forest, about 250 miles northeast of the base. The crash site is in Delta County, which is located on the shores of Lake Michigan.