UN chief warns `vaccine nationalism’ is moving at full speed

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is warning that “vaccine nationalism” is moving “at full speed.” He says that is leaving poor people around the globe watching preparations for inoculations against the coronavirus in some rich nations and wondering if and when they will be vaccinated. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called again Wednesday for vaccines to be treated as “a global public good,” available to everyone on the planet, especially in Africa. He appealed for $4.2 billion in the next two months for a World Health Organization program to buy and deliver coronavirus vaccines for the world’s poorest people.