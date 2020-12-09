UN-African Union envoy says mistrust deep in Sudan’s Darfur

CAIRO (AP) — The joint U.N.-African Union envoy for Darfur is cautioning that mistrust still runs deep in Sudan’s troubled region and urged the transitional government in Khartoum to embark on the “huge task” of gaining the trust of the local people. The envoy spoke as U.N. Security Council members remain divided on the timing to end the mandate of the joint mission, known as UNAMID. The envoy, Jeremiah Mamabolo, says the people of Darfur have suffered in the decades-long conflict. Sudan’s popular uprising last year led to the military’s ouster of autocratic former President Omar al-Bashir, who has been charged with war crimes and genocide by the International Criminal Court over Darfur.