Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller US cities

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Arguments over mask requirements have turned ugly in recent days as the deadly coronavirus surge engulfs small and medium-size cities that once seemed safely removed from the pandemic. Public health officials in Boise, Idaho, were about to vote on a four-county mask mandate but ended the meeting Tuesday evening because of fears for their safety amid anti-mask protests outside the building and at some of their homes. In South Dakota, the mayor of Rapid City said City Council members were harassed and threatened over a proposed citywide mask mandate that failed this week.