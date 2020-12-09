Stars join Cyndi Lauper’s benefit concert for homeless youth

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift, Cher, Billie Eilish, LL Cool J and Dolly Parton are adding their voices to Cyndi Lauper’s annual concert to combat youth homelessness, an issue its organizer says has only gotten worse during the pandemic. Her Home for the Holidays benefit concert will premiere Friday on Lauper’s TikTok channel. The lineup also includes Adam Lambert, Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell, Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Boy George, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Carson Kressley, Harvey Fierstein, Henry Rollins, Jackson Browne, Judy Gold, Kim Petras, King Princess, Meg Myers, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Osbourne, Shea Diamond and Whoopi Goldberg. This year’s concert will be free to watch, with donations encouraged.