Poles voice fears of ‘Polexit’ as govt defies EU over budget

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — As the Polish government plays a game of chicken with the European Union over its next budget, fears are growing among some in Poland that a drawn-out conflict could lead the country into an accidental departure from the bloc, or “Polexit.” Poland’s conservative government, led by the Law and Justice party, does not advocate leaving the 27-member bloc and popular support for membership runs extremely high in opinion polls. But critics fear the combative tone of Polish leaders could create a dangerous momentum, which if not stopped, could lead the nation to the exit door. EU nations are talking about devising a coronavirus recovery fund without Poland and Hungary, which could cause those nations to lose out on huge amounts of development funds.