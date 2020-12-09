Iran says US sanctions hinder access to COVID-19 vaccines

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says U.S. sanctions are making it difficult for Iran to purchase medicine and health supplies from abroad, including COVID-19 vaccines needed to contain the worst outbreak in the Middle East. President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran since he unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. While the United States insists that medicines and humanitarian goods are exempt from sanctions, restrictions on trade have made many banks and companies across the world hesitant to do business with Iran, fearing punitive measures from Washington. The country is also cut off from the international banking system.