Biden’s Pentagon nominee puts some Democrats in a bind

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s nomination of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense has put some Senate Democrats in a bind. In the past, they’ve opposed naming recently retired military officers to the post, yet they don’t want to be seen as blocking the first African American to lead the Pentagon. Three years ago, the Senate waived a law blocking the appointment of recent officers from secretary of defense in confirming Donald Trump’s choice for the post, retired U.S. Marine Gen. Jim Mattis. But that came over the objections of some Democrats, who may now have to reverse themselves to back Austin, who retired in 2016.