COVID-19 aid in balance as McConnell pushes smaller deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Hill’s most powerful Republican is proposing to shelve a controversial pet provision for an emerging COVID-19 relief package — but only if Democrats agree to shelve one of their top priorities, too. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would drop a controversial provision that would provide a shield against lawsuits for COVID-related negligence. In exchange, McConnell wants House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to drop a demand for $160 billion or so to help states and local governments with fiscal relief. McConnell’s offer came as a group of pragmatic, mostly moderate senators are negotiating over the two contentious issues in hopes of breaking the deadlock.