UK-EU talks near collapse ahead of Johnson trip to Brussels

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the European Union say talks on a free-trade deal are teetering on the brink of collapse, with just over three weeks until an economic rupture that will cause upheaval for businesses on both sides of the English Channel. After months of negotiations, talks are stuck on several key issues, including fishing rights and working standards. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will head to Brussels in the coming days for face-to-face talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. But officials downplayed the chances of a breakthrough. Johnson said the situation was “very tricky,” while German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said “political will in London” is needed to get a post-Brexit trade deal.