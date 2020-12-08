Tennessee convict who testified in Bobo case arrested again

A convicted felon who was released from prison after his trial testimony helped convict a Tennessee man in the slaying of nursing student Holly Bobo has been arrested and charged with weapons and drug offenses. Federal authorities say Jason Autry was arrested in a rural field after he tried to run away from a sheriff’s deputy last week. A judge sentenced Autry to eight years in state prison in September after Autry pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit murder and facilitation of especially aggravated kidnapping in the Bobo case. Bobo was 20 when she vanished from their home in rural west Tennessee in April 2011.